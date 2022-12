All aboard the Heathrow Festive Express

The Heathrow Express – the fastest route between central London and Heathrow Airport – has today launched the Festive Express. Until 7th December, those lucky enough to be travelling on the service will experience a more joyful journey as one of its carriages has been transformed into an enchanting festive scene.

From today until Wednesday, Christmas postal elves are on hand to greet passengers as they step onboard, where they will be surrounded with twinkling lights and the sound of sleigh bells ringing. Once seated, passengers can immerse themselves in a magical carriage decked with colourful baubles, packed with parcels, and rammed to the rafters with festive fun. During the journey, families will be able to write a letter to Santa, plus, special treats including a Golden Ticket giveaway and a chance to win a shopping spree are on offer across the three days.

The world’s greatest living explorer, Sir Ranulph Fiennes was the first to experience the Festive Express, setting off on a Yuletide expedition in search of the spirit of Christmas. Preparations for the seasoned traveller were captured on film ahead of his departure. Sir Ranulph Fiennes said “If, like me, you travel a lot and are planning an adventure this Christmas then plot your course for London’s Paddington Station. The Heathrow Festive Express is an enchanting way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Plus, for those travelling for the rest of December, the joy continues, as until 6th January a Christmas tree will be centre stage at Paddington Station, covered in bright baubles and vintage decorations. Young passengers will be thrilled with a mini version of the Heathrow Express running on tracks around the tree in a snowy scene.

Finally, from 12th –23rd December anyone passing through London Paddington should not miss the festive atmosphere, when live performances from carol singers will roam the station, and seasonal Instagram worthy photo opportunities set up to delight every traveller.

The Heathrow Express is a stress-free experience that takes just 15 minutes to reach its destination, with spacious cabins, free Wi-Fi, and an Onboard Entertainment system. Plus, kids 15 years and under travel free*, making a trip to the North Pole (or any other destination) even better value for money.

The Heathrow Festive Express carriage is available to passengers on a first come, first served basis, and is included within the regular ticket cost. Visit www.heathrowexpress.com to book tickets and follow @HeathrowExpress for updates on the Heathrow #FestiveExpress.