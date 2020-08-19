Heathrow Express drops peak travel restrictions

Heathrow Express will allow greater ticket flexibility as part of a fully digital future.

The news comes as the dedicated airport service gears up for customers reviving their travel plans following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak Heathrow Express has introduced a range of safety measures including additional cleaning before every departure from London Paddington and overnight at the depot, social distancing signage and an animation on travelling safely.

This complements the use of face coverings which remain mandatory on public transport in England (unless exempt).

The non-stop service also moved to digital only sales during the Coronavirus pandemic and is now making this permanent.

Customers travelling with Heathrow Express will continue to purchase tickets online, via the app and in terminals and stations using card or contactless payments.

Customers can also use contactless payment or Oyster simply by tapping in and out on ticket barriers in stations.

Peak and off-peak ticket restrictions will be lifted from September 6th, meaning customers with single tickets, including those bought before September, can travel at any time of day.

At the same time, the £22 Express Class single ticket will become an online exclusive rewarding customers who choose to make use of the multilingual website and app.

Heathrow Express Director Les Freer said: “As part of a range of measures to help customers travel safely following the COVID-19 pandemic we want to offer customers a contactless experience as much as possible.

“Our new, more flexible fares will mean best value tickets can always be guaranteed when booking before travel at heathrowexpress.com or via our app.”