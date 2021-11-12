Heathrow begins rebuilding team following pandemic cuts

Heathrow has begun recruiting for over 600 new frontline roles as the restart of transatlantic travel and easing of international restrictions boosts confidence in the aviation sector.

While passenger numbers at the hub remain 56 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels, the airport has begun replacing staff let go over the past 18 months.

The move to end the US travel ban has revived the airport, as the market accounts for a fifth of passenger traffic and a third of cargo tonnage.

The airport is kicking off this recruitment drive now to ensure that it is well equipped to handle a predicted rise in passenger numbers ahead of next summer.

The new security and engineering jobs will be among the first frontline roles to have been created at Heathrow since the start of the pandemic.

Heathrow is also advertising a wide variety of engineering opportunities for colleagues to help keep the airport running smoothly as passenger demand returns.

The new recruits will undergo an extensive training programme in order to achieve the required security accreditations.

Heathrow chief people officer, Paula Stannett, said: “This is an incredible time to start a career in aviation and to be at the forefront of a world-class organisation determined to build back better as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Many of Heathrow’s security officers have gone on to have long and fulfilling careers in various parts of our airport and the wider aviation sector, so this really is a rewarding opportunity at a pivotal time for our industry.

“We look forward to welcoming our new joiners before the summer, at the beginning of what we are sure will be an enriching time at the UK’s only hub airport.”