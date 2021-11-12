Carnival Jubilee to sail from Texas in 2023

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that its third Excel-class ship – to be named Carnival Jubilee – will be delivered in 2023 and based in Galveston, Texas.

The announcement was made the same day that the line confirmed that all 22 of its United States-based ships will be back in guest operations by March.

Nineteen ships had been confirmed by February, and now Carnival Sensation will restart from Mobile, Alabama, from March 5th, Carnival Ecstasy will restart from Jacksonville, Florida, from March 7th, and Carnival Paradise will restart from Tampa from March 12th.

“Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2000, and we have continued to grow our presence and support of the Port of Galveston’s expansion, so we are thrilled to bring our brand-new Carnival Jubilee to Texas and the greater southwest region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we’ve got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love.”

Carnival Jubilee will be the third in the Excel-class for Carnival, joining sisters Mardi Gras, sailing from Port Canaveral since earlier this year, and Carnival Celebration, which will be delivered in late 2022 and based in Miami.

She will arrive at 182,800 gross tons, with a capacity of more than 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew.