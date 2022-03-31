Ascott Star Rewards receives third anniversary revamp

The Ascott has upgraded its loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), to offer more rewards for members’ bookings made via its direct channels.

In celebration of third anniversary of the scheme in April, ASR members can now earn points on qualifying bookings through reservation offices via email, phone call and WeChat.

Also included are authorised travel agents via Ascott’s global distribution system.

Members can also earn points for walk-in bookings at more than 400 ASR participating properties in over 130 cities across more than 30 countries.

These channels are in addition to Ascott’s booking website and the Discover ASR mobile app.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASR has also been expanded to include more exclusive benefits.

ASR members can enjoy priority check-ins, birthday discount e-vouchers and look forward to brand-specific arrival experiences and welcome amenities or signature gifts that are customised for each of Ascott’s 14 award-winning brands.

Tan Bee Leng, Ascott managing director for brand and marketing, said: “Three years on, Ascott remains steadfast in our commitment to uphold ASR as one of the most flexible loyalty programmes in the hospitality industry.

“There is no cap to ASR points earned, no minimum points redemption and no blackout dates for redemption.

“Our ASR members enjoy maximum flexibility and convenience when using their points.

“Even when travel was most hard-hit during Covid-19, our ASR members have stood by us and remained loyal guests of Ascott.”

More Information

Ascott is considered the World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.