Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao debuts in Spain

Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao has opened its doors.

The property becomes the second from the Radisson Collection in Spain.

The five-star hotel proudly houses the first NKO restaurant in the world from local Michelin star chef Eneko Atxa, which offers guests a unique dining concept of Basque and Japanese fusion gastronomy.

Following the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla last year, Radisson Hotel Group is now introducing its luxury lifestyle brand to Bilbao and bringing its exceptional service and guest experience to the city as part of its ambitious growth plan in Spain.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao is located in the former headquarters of Banco Hispano Americano, built in 1945.

The hotel has 137 rooms over six floors, including two impressive rooftop suites with private terraces featuring a jacuzzi and stunning views of the city.

The elegant interior design features marble, natural stone and wood, together with a colour range in elegant earth tones complemented with gold and blue hues, reflecting the glow of the city’s architecture and its estuary.

“It’s a great pleasure to open the second Radisson Collection hotel in Spain and bring the brand to Bilbao.

“One of the most outstanding elements of this new hotel is its location in the heart of the city on one of the most prominent avenues, Gran Vía.

“The hotel features stylish and attention-to-detail design, with an exceptional rooftop terrace, which is one of the best in Bilbao.

“We are honoured to partner with local five-time Michelin star chef Eneko Atxa to offer top-class gastronomy at our NKO restaurant,” Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president northern and western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group.