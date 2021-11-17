Guernsey to welcome cruise visitors in 2022

After two seasons without cruise ships calling into Guernsey this vital part of the tourism economy is due to be reinstated for 2022.

As one of the most important and popular ports in the British Isles, the destination will see its first return call taking place on April 14th with the arrival of Hanseatic Spirit.

Running right through the season with the last call to Guernsey’s St Peter Port scheduled on October 30th, with the visit of Vasco da Gama, the season will see cruise call numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“Over the last five years we have worked hard to establish an attractive, compelling cruise proposition that offers an unrivalled product in the British Isles.

“We have invested heavily in our cruise infrastructure focusing on our welcome, disembarkation process and extensive and themed shore excursion that in turn have made us attractive to the leading international cruise lines.

“We are delighted to be bouncing back and seeing the level of interest and commitment from the flagship cruise lines,” commented Wendy Pedder, marketing manager, trade and media relations, marketing and tourism, VisitGuernsey.