Saint Lucia embarks on road to tourism recovery

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has released its latest figures as it kicks off the season for winter sun holidays.

Visitor arrivals continue to rise as the destination works to restore tourism following the Covid-19 pandemic, with a 25 per cent increase on 2020 year to date.

An impressive total of 20,393 stay-over arrivals was recorded in October, up 61 per cent on 2020.

October was also the most successful month for UK visitors in 2021 so far, with just under 6,000 arrivals, back in line with the seasonal average.

The US has seen a double-digit growth this year resulting in an overall increase of 56 per cent on the figures recorded year-to-date from 2020.

July and August stayovers were the best yet – higher than in 2019, at 22,034 and 15,880 respectively.

“This sustained regain is a clear indication that our carefully managed Covid-19 protocols, combined with well-targeted marketing, are seeing our visitors return and increase convincingly.

“It is not just about the numbers though.

“Feedback from our visitors tells us that when they come to Saint Lucia, they have a wonderful time and feel reassured with how we are managing the tourist experience during the pandemic.

“More visitors means that our visitor spend is recovering as well, which is helping our local communities get back to work in tourism and recover economically,” said St Lucia tourism minister, Ernest Hilaire.

The destination has strong airlift.

From November 1st, British Airways returns to daily flights, with three of those weekly flights out of London Heathrow from November 16th and from December 18th, Virgin Atlantic returns with three flights a week from London Heathrow.

The UK travel trade is reporting that forward bookings to Saint Lucia remain positive for the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

Take a look below as Breaking Travel News catches up with St Lucia minister of tourism, Ernest Hilaire:

