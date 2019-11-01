Golf Saudi Summit scheduled for February

Today saw the announcement of an all-new global golf business event, the Golf Saudi Summit.

The event will bring together captains of industry and national leaders to debate hot topics and modern development tactics at the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers from February 2nd-4th.

Staged in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, the event will allow guests the opportunity to learn more about golf’s rapid growth within the Kingdom and provide an opportunity to unite stakeholders of the game and evolve key business relations.

Attendees will be able to see first-hand how the nation has taken major strides in developing the game through Golf Saudi’s commitment to creating an active new ecosystem, which attending businesses will be given a unique opportunity to tap into.

This focuses on five pillars - access and infrastructure; events; national team and academies; mass participation; and tourism.

The economic impact of the golf tourism sector on the kingdom has been significant and consequently has become a major consideration for both the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, laying the ground for this year’s inaugural summit.

Golf Saudi is a wholly owned subsidiary of the SGF, mandated to establish an active and sustainable new ecosystem for the game’s national endeavour, in direct support of Vision 2030.

“Our commitment to the game of golf is founded on a national ambition for sports to act as a catalyst in realising Vision 2030”, commented Majed Al-Sorour, CEO, chief executive Saudi and the SGF.

“The Golf Saudi Summit will allow us to bring together a rich array of industry leaders and our own national stakeholders to share insights and build critical working relations.

“Saudi Arabia has one of the most ambitious programmes in global golf history and it is our intention to layout pioneering programmes that draw on new creative concepts, technology and best-practice, setting a new benchmark in the development space.”

Acting as the consumer facing vehicle to implement SGF’s vision and mission, Golf Saudi has played a key role in laying down robust foundations, enabling the game’s long-term growth and sustainability.

Since its formation, Golf Saudi has drawn upon its international and national expertise to prioritise the creation of an ecosystem that will allow the game to flourish and the people of Saudi Arabia to benefit.

As part of this, education will be central to introducing new skills to the economy via worldwide alliances with recognised institutions.

Al-Sorour continued: “To champion golf in Saudi Arabia, we need to harness the talent of our people through education and integration to develop the golf industry and inspire Saudis to thrive in the world of golf.

“Hosting marquee events such as the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers is a wonderful advert for golf, showcasing the natural beauty and modern lifestyle of Saudi Arabia and inspiring all generations to become involved in our sport.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to King Abdullah Economic City, uniting key stakeholders to explore new opportunities together and building on our partnerships to progress our golf strategy.”

Golf Saudi has been at the forefront of the most significant national portfolio of courses in recent memory and the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah has been fundamental to this overall strategy, hosting the inaugural Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers earlier this year.

The 2020 edition will see a returning cast that includes defending champion Dustin Johnson and will once again boast one of the strongest fields on the European Tour schedule.

Both the Saudi International and the Golf Saudi Summit will demonstrate the widespread appeal and lucrative opportunities the game has to offer in the Kingdom, through its ability to drive real estate, corporate, tourism and business-to-business benefits, as well as offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy and experience the world’s best players going head-to-head.

More Information

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practice to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation.

Combined with grass roots training and education programmes that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development programme that transforms the golfing landscape.

For further information on the Golf Saudi Summit and to register interest in the event, please the official website.