Victory for Vattanac Golf Resort West Course at World Golf Awards 2023

Vattanac Golf Resort West Course has been awarded Best Golf Course in Cambodia - 2023 at the 10th Annual World Golf Awards award ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. This is the fourth consecutive year the West Course at Vattanac Golf Resort has received this accolade after achieving this feat in 2020, 2021, 2022, and now 2023.

It is also the fifth consecutive year Vattanac Golf Resort has received this recognition with The East Course receiving the award in 2019. The Dragon Turn, Vattanac Golf Resort’s night golf venue was recipient of the classification of World’s Best 9-Hole Golf Course in 2021.

Vattanac Group Executive Director, Neak Oknha Vattanac Sam Ang commented “It is an honour for us to receive our seventh World Golf Award in the form of Cambodia’s Best Golf Course in 2023. It is the consistency of receiving recognition year-after-year which is very satisfying for all of us, as it highlights our position as the Pride of Cambodia along with our commitment to firmly placing Phnom Penh on the world stage as an up-and-coming golf destination ready to welcome golf tourists from around the globe.”

Clinton Norris, Troon’s Director of Sales & Marketing who collected the award in the UAE, commented: “We would like to dedicate this award to the entire team at Vattanac Golf Resort. The team do an exceptional job delivering the Troon Golf experience day in day out. We would also like to dedicate this award to our ownership, the Vattanac Family, for their vision and dedication to excellence.”

Vattanac Golf Resort is a luxury 36 hole Golf Resort which provides a spectacular setting around famous cultural expressions which include scale models of ancient Khmer historical sites such as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Angkor Wat, Preah Vihear, The Terrace of the Elephants, and The Bayon.

The East Course is a strategic golf course that utilizes dramatic water features, creative bunkering, and various forms of native fauna to challenge golfers of all levels.

The West Course has distinctive differences from the East Course, including narrower and more undulating fairways, a variety of unique water features, and testing Paspalum greens.

The night golf venue “Dragon Turn” with unique and significant character has been named by the lake’s shape that sits in the middle of three holes of this exciting 9-hole floodlit course. “Dragon Turn was voted as “The World’s Best 9 Hole Golf Course” in 2021.

To find more information: www.vattanacgolfresort.com