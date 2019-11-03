Russell handed human resources role at Fairmont the Palm

Fairmont the Palm in Dubai has appointed Anita Russell to the role of human resources director.

She will be responsible for helping the hotel grow its pool of trained staff and she will direct the hotel with new system implementations.

Russell has more than 23 years of expertise, previously acting as coordinator at Crowne Plaza in Australia and then the recruitment manager at InterContinental Hotels Group.

She made her entry into the GCC region when she was appointed as human resources director at InterContinental Hotels Group and later the Jumeirah Group.

Russell was then made human resources director at Emaar Hospitality Group, then talent manager at a leading retail company.

Fairmont the Palm general manager, Kai Winkler, commented: “Having Anita within our family is hugely exciting and we know she has some bold plans for her role.

“Her commitment to her colleagues is unwavering and she joins at a time of robust development for the resort with its new beach and increased food and beverage portfolio.

“We are very excited to see her work her magic with our experienced human resources team at Fairmont the Palm.”

More Information

Fairmont the Palm is an idyllic five-star resort situated on Dubai’s most sought-after island community, Palm Jumeirah.

A luxury beachfront resort with unrivalled views of the Arabian Gulf and glittering Dubai Marina skyline, the city’s major attractions and airports are all located within easy reach, setting the resort apart as a unique leisure and business destination.

