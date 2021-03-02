Go Turkey selects the PC Agency for UK representation

Go Turkey has selected travel consultancy the PC Agency to represent it for public relations and travel trade representation in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Over 2.5 million British travellers visited Turkey in 2019, pre-pandemic, making it one of the top 12 most popular destinations from the UK.

In total, Turkey welcomed 15.9 million international visitors in 2020, generating tourism revenues of over USD$12 billion.

Airlines expected to fly this summer between the UK and Turkey include British Airways, easyJet, Turkish Airlines, Ryanair, Jet2 and Tui.

Since the prime minister announced a roadmap for potentially opening up travel from May 17th, bookings have soared for holidays in Turkish destinations.

While Istanbul remains one of the most popular city break destinations, Turkey is renowned for its friendly people, food, dramatic scenery, art and culture across the country, especially on the coast.

Bodrum, Dalaman, Antalya and Izmir are some of the most spectacular destinations in the Aegean and Mediterranean.

Arzu Yilmaz, director of Go Turkey in the UK, said: “We chose the PC Agency team because of their impressive media and trade connections, outstanding leadership during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as their clear knowledge of Turkey.

“We will work together on attracting even more UK visitors to our unique country, which offers exceptional vacations full of beautiful memories.”

Go Turkey is the official tourism board for the country.