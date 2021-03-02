Voting opens ahead of World Golf Awards 2021

World Golf Awards has opened voting for its 2021 programme.

Categories cover the entire spectrum of the golf tourism industry, and range from best golf courses and designers to golf destinations, resorts and tour operators.

The full list of categories and nominees for the 2021 programme can be viewed here.

Voters – both members of the public and golf industry executives – have until September 1st to choose the brands they consider to be pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation in golf tourism.

Votes may be cast here.

Golf brands still wishing to enter this year’s programme also still have time to submit their application.

Entry is free of charge and the application process is quick and easy, and can be followed here.

The winners will be unveiled at the eighth annual World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony, which will take place at Park Hyatt Dubai on October 28th.

The red-carpet evening will form the climax of an exclusive three-day itinerary, which will include golf at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Golf tourism constitutes a vital segment of the global travel and tourism marketplace.

The overwhelming success of World Golf Awards over the past eight years has created much excitement within golf tourism, ensuring year-on-year growth.

