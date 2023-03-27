Global Hotel Alliance launches GREEN COLLECTION featuring 14 Kempinski Hotels

AE-headquartered Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands including founding member Kempinski Hotels, has launched its Green Collection, bringing under one umbrella nearly 200 hotels, resorts and palaces operated by GHA hotel brands that are demonstrating their commitment to protecting people and the planet.

14 Kempinski Hotels are featured within this new collection including iconic hotels such as Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin or The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

Every Green Collection property has attained at least one certification from a globally recognised environmental organisation, with EarthCheck, Green Growth 2050, Green Key and Green Globe among the 15 leading certification bodies represented, and each requiring hotels to meet the highest international standards for sustainability initiatives and performance, with regular third-party audits conducted to retain certification.

Achieving certification demonstrates a hotel’s long-term pledge to upholding these standards, with each Green Collection property being a pioneer of practices that preserve the natural environment and benefit local communities in the destinations where they operate.

Kempinski Hotels aims to measure 100% of energy emissions across all properties by the end of this year and has set out to fully implement science-based targets for emissions reductions aligned with the Paris Agreement by the end of next year. The luxury hospitality firm is rolling out the EarthCheck Certified programme across its portfolio, with participating hotels actively monitoring and reporting the environmental and social impacts from their operations, including energy and water consumption, carbon footprint, waste generation, community engagement and more. Economic concerns addressed by EarthCheck include employment conditions, support for the local economy, use of fair-trade goods and services, and recognition of the seasonality of revenue streams.

With 69% of travellers actively seeking sustainable travel options in 2023, according to a recent World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) report, Green Collection meets this accelerating demand, empowering the 24 million members of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme to make conscious and responsible travel choices. In 2022, members demonstrated their preference for Green Collection hotels, which contributed to 32% in stays, 39% in nights, 47% in room revenue and 49% in total revenue.

To celebrate the launch of the Green Collection, GHA DISCOVERY is giving back to the causes important to members and its hotel brands. For every Green Collection hotel booking made on www.ghadiscovery.com or the GHA DISCOVERY mobile app before the end of April 2023 and completed by 31st July 2023, GHA will donate US$5 to the charities it supports as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, which includes Environmental Protection, Healthcare & Wellbeing, Children & Youth Programmes, and Animal Welfare.

For more information on Green Collection, including the full list of globally recognised certifying bodies, and examples of how GHA hotel brands are making a difference, visit www.ghadiscovery.com/explore-green-collection.