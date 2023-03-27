INNSIDE BY MELIÁ KUALA LUMPUR CHERAS ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING THIS MONTH

The contemporary INNSiDE by Meliá Kuala Lumpur Cheras will debut in the country’s capital on March 25th. The new 238-room property is designed for guests who opt for a sense of fluidity - when it comes to mixing work and play - and seek a hotel that inspires them to do both.

Situated in the vibrant commercial hub of Cheras, surrounded by shopping and nightlife, Malaysia’s first INNSiDE hotel is opening with a playful design that offers spaces for business and leisure. To enhance co-working and stimulate creativity the hotel has two vibrant multifunctional areas, The Big Ideas Space and The Recording Studio, that can cater for up to 30 guests. Situated on the 5th floor the Big Ideas Space features comfortable couches with bold pops of color and design - mossy green, turquoise, and houndstooth sit alongside each other.

A spacious meeting table overlooking a projector caters for small groups and digital nomads. Inspirational messages and funky art bedeck the walls and books and games are strategically placed for downtime. The Recording Studio, which also shares the 5th floor of the hotel, features a big screen TV and a multitude of cozy spaces to work or chat. The hotel features an alfresco palm tree-fringed infinity pool with an expansive sun-lounging deck that’s open all day.

Those wanting to workout can do so at any hour with a 24-hour gym featuring weights and state-of-the-art cardio equipment. The property offers six room categories. The entry level room type, The INNSiDE Room, starts at 22 square meters and features a rain shower, plush king-sized bed and local art, along with touches of turquoise through the chairs framing the in-room desk, and purple lighting. The most decadent room choice is one of the two Townhouse Xtra accommodation options, which are 85 and 102 square meters. The spacious suite features separate living/dining and sleeping areas, and a bathroom with a freestanding deep soaking tub overlooking the city. The suite type also features two TVs, a Nespresso coffee maker, video-game consoles and a free premium mini bar. As with all Meliá properties eco-measures are a core pillar of the new hotel. The property’s main objective is to be plastic-free. Other initiatives include solar-powered LED lighting and eco-conscious in-room amenities like wheat straw yoga mats (in certain room types).

The all-day restaurant, Duke’s Kitchen, features an open kitchen and a sunny outlook through floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook a fountain. The menu features specialties such as Italian Lobster Agli Olio and succulent lamb shanks, along with healthy food choices such as Smoked Salmon Benedict and Chicken Pesto. A buffet is available for breakfast, and a la carte options for lunch and dinner. The hotel is located 15 minutes by car from the Golden Triangle business hub and 50 minutes from the airport. Other nearby attractions include the Perdana Botanical Gardens, a lush recreational park in the city’s heart, and the Malaysia Cartoon and Comic House, a popular gallery that showcases the history of cartoons and comics in the country. INNSiDE by Meliá Kuala Lumpur Cheras is the second Meliá property to debut in Malaysia. Meliá Kuala Lumpur is an upscale 288-room property in the city center that has been welcoming guests since 1990. ​

