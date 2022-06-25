Get a Taste of tradition at Mint Lobby Lounge Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca

Mint, the elegant lobby lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca whose name is inspired from traditional mint tea symbolising renowned Moroccan hospitality, announces a brand new menu for the season inspired by traditional local cuisine and international classics.

Centrally located at the Hotel’s lobby facing the ocean, with contrasting white stucco embroideries and black marble floor, Mint instantly offers a refreshing taste of Morocco. The new menu naturally pays tribute to authentic Moroccan cuisine, including an assortment of Moroccan salads and tajines. Guests are invited to delight in a mouthwatering pumpkin salad with honey and cinnamon as a starter, followed by a succulent beef tajine with prunes and apricots, or the renowned traditional vegetables couscous. The menu also features a m’hammar chicken tajine with preserved lemons and m’slalla olives; a harira soup with lamb, lentils and Moroccan spices; and the not-to-be-missed assortment of briouats stuffed with vegetables, chicken and minced mint.

Additionally, the menu at the lobby lounge offers a large variety of international classics and gourmet fare. Guests and patrons can savour a chicken and truffle croque monsieur, a 400 gram entrecôte served with homemade French fries, or a delicious lobster tagliatelle with saffron bisque and parmesan. For dessert lovers, the menu at Mint also satisfies the taste buds with a variety of fine French fine pastries such as the religieuse puff pastry with praliné mousse and amlou, or the citrus pie with lemon, yuzu and meringue.