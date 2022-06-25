Dubai Jumeirah Group celebrated for signature dining

Jumeirah Group’s exceptional culinary talent and gastronomic experiences have been lauded in the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2022, with its signature restaurant, Al Muntaha, featured for its outstanding expertise and artistry.

Al Muntaha, located on the 27th floor of the world’s most iconic hotel, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, meaning ‘the ultimate’ in Arabic, was awarded one Michelin star. Serving up the finest Italian cuisine by acclaimed Chef Saverio Sbaragli, the stunning restaurant was recognised for its harmony of flavours and spectacular setting overlooking the city and crystalline Arabian Gulf.

Jumeirah Group’s strategic vision puts exceptional dining as a core pillar of the brand and its strongest differentiator. Commenting on the accolade, José Silva, CEO, Jumeirah Group said, “There are various respected culinary guides and lists in circulation, both locally and internationally, and each play a crucial role in promoting culinary art. It’s also widely acknowledged in luxury hospitality, that the pinnacle of culinary success is almost universally understood as delivering a restaurant that attains a MICHELIN star rating. The arrival of the first edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai is a strong indication of just how vibrant Dubai’s culinary scene is, and for Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, this is an exceptionally proud moment.”

He continued, “Achieving a MICHELIN star is a mark of excellence that our talented chefs, culinary teams and service staff aspire to. Every one of our guests’ favourite dining destinations is conceptualised and brought to life by our own in-house talent and it’s their dedication to consistently delivering exceptional dining experiences, that keeps our guests coming back and has earnt us these global accolades.”

One of the world’s most established and widely respected food guides, MICHELIN ratings are awarded by an anonymous team of inspectors and based on a set of criteria including the quality of the ingredients, mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, expression of the chef’s personality in the cuisine, and consistency, both over time and across the entire menu.

The commendation of Al Muntaha follows the recent announcement of the Gault&Millau UAE 2022 ratings, in which Jumeirah Group was once again recognised for its culinary excellence with ten of its signature restaurants listed – more than any other group in the UAE. Al Muntaha also received the highest number of toques awarded in the UAE.