Gear up for summer with the feast of flavours at Zsa Zsa Lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

Transformed for the summer season into a piece of Latin America, Zsa Zsa lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi will transport diners south with a special menu of traditional dishes by Executive Chef Christian Buenrostro from July 6, 2022 onward.

Gather Friends and Head Out to Zsa Zsa

The Hotel’s signature cocktail lounge Zsa Zsa will be the scene for weekly Latin Nights commemorating its Executive Chef Christian Buenrostro’s Latin roots and heritage in a reoccurring Wednesday evening full of flavours from Mexico, Peru, Spain and Argentina. These countries will be present with their native cuisine crafted by Chef Christian.

“The purpose of our reoccurring event Latin Nights at Zsa Zsa is to host a celebration of Latin American cuisine in which Mexico, Peru, Spain and Argentina will come to life through carefully crafted plates full of flavours and spices. Without a doubt, it will be a true Latin American Wednesday evening, an unforgettable night full of the pura vida spirit,” comments Chef Christian.

Born in Mexico, Buenrostro grew up in a Spanish family, and lived in Costa Rica and Venezuela before moving to Argentina where his career took flight.

“My four years in Buenos Aires were about much more than working in parrillas (Argentinian steak restaurants) and learning the art of asado – I got to work with incredible fusions of Asian flavours with Argentinian Creole cuisine,” recalls Buenrostro, who credits the Colombia-owned restaurant Khalu as a real turning point in his culinary growth. “Working in a standalone restaurant provided me with invaluable experience and helped me to develop an eye for detail across all areas of the kitchen operation from end to end.”

In Buenrostro exists a man with true sense of passion for food from all corners of the world. “I’m a chef from Mexico, but I’m not a Mexican chef!” he jokes, explaining his passion for Asian flavours and how they infuse so perfectly with other cuisine types.

Guests ready to celebrate life will surely gear up for summer through the Latin Nights at the Hotel’s signature cocktail lounge Zsa Zsa:

Staring from July 6, 2022 onward, Wednesdays between 7:00 and 9:00 pm

Monthly rotating menu of Mexico, Peru, Spain and Argentina

AED 240 net per person including a free flow of selected beverages and dishes

Live DJ entertainment from Colombia

Dish Highlights

Mexico: fried plantain tostones, Baja-style fish tacos

Peru: sea bass ceviche, arroz chaufa

Argentina: beef empanadas, choripan

Spain: spinach croquettes, chicken paella

For more information on the Hotel’s summer offers at Za Zsa, chat with the Hotel team in real time through the Four Seasons App, WhatAapp, or Facebook Messenger.