IHCL Expands its presence in Bengaluru with seventh Taj Hotel

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, has announced the signing of a new Taj resort in Bengaluru. This development project, under management contract with Sattva Homes Private Limited from the Sattva Group, will also feature branded villas as part of the complex in the second phase.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “The signing of this resort, the seventh property under the Taj brand in Bengaluru, will further strengthen IHCL’s presence in one of India’s top commercial cities with a constantly evolving hospitality landscape. This resort getaway will be our 13th hotel across brands in Bengaluru. We are delighted to partner with the Sattva Group for this project.”

The resort, spread over 45 acres, is located at Rajanukunte in North Bengaluru, within driving distance from both the city centre as well as the airport. The greenfield project will have 254 keys and 50 Taj branded villas. It will feature multiple restaurants and bars and a selection of adaptable meeting spaces with outdoor areas, ideal for hosting both business and social events, making it the perfect getaway from the city. Guests will also be able to enjoy recreational facilities such as a pool, fitness center and the award-winning Jiva spa.

Adrija Agarwal, Director, Sattva, said, “The proposed Taj urban resort will be a great new address in the city and it would appeal to all kinds of guests. It is the group’s formal foray into hospitality and we are pleased to collaborate with IHCL’s iconic brand Taj as a first step in our partnership.”

Bengaluru, capital of the state of Karnataka, is known as the Silicon Valley of India. It is home to many industries including information technology, telecommunication, biotechnology and manufacturing.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have a total of 13 hotels with around 3,000 rooms in Bengaluru, including five under development.