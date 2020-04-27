Mikosz appointed senior vice president with IATA

The International Air Transport Association has announced Sebastian Mikosz will join the organisation as senior vice president for member and external relations.

The appointment will take effect on June 1st.

Most recently, Mikosz was group managing director and chief executive of Kenya Airways (2017-2019), during which time he served on the IATA board of governors.

During his tenure this carrier was recognised as Africa’s Leading Airline – Business Class by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Prior to his time in Kenya, he was the chief executive of LOT Polish Airlines (2009-2011 and 2013-2015) and the chief executive of Poland’s largest online travel agency, the eSKY Group (2015-2017).

At IATA, Mikosz will lead global advocacy activities and aero-political policy development, along with managing strategic relationships.

This includes IATA’s 290 member airlines as well as governments, international organisations and stakeholders in both the private and public sectors.

Mikosz will report to chief executive, Alexandre de Juniac, and join the strategic leadership team.

“Sebastian brings with him a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors that will be critical in advancing the global aviation industry’s advocacy agenda.

“At this time of unprecedented crisis, the airline industry needs a strong voice.

“We must restore the confidence of governments and travellers so that aviation can re-start, lead an economic recovery, and connect the world.

“Sebastian’s experience in launching and turning-around companies will be invaluable in helping IATA meet the expectations of our members, governments and stakeholders,” said de Juniac.

Mikosz replaces Paul Steele, who retired from IATA in October last year.

Brian Pearce, chief economist with IATA has been handling the duties of this post on an interim basis since then.

Mikosz said: “I can’t wait to get started at IATA.

“Aviation is in crisis and all industry and government stakeholders have high expectations for IATA to play a critical role in driving the recovery.

“From my experience as an airline chief executive and as a member of the IATA board of governors, I know how important IATA is to the global connectivity that we usually take for granted.

“Today’s challenges could not be greater.

“And, in joining IATA, I am determined to contribute to the efficient restoration of the links between people, nations and economies that only aviation can provide.”