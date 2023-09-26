The 2023 Sustainable Hospitality Challenge concluded with an award ceremony announcing this year’s winners. First prize went to Politecnico di Milano, for HOSTRAKA, which aims to protect the marine ecosystem while demonstrating how a sustainable vision can co-exist with an amazing experience. Nanyang Technological University Singapore and Hotelschool The Hague took second place for their Nexus project, with Cornell University in third position with its Al Marjan concept. Check out our round-up tomorrow for the full story.

Radisson Hotel Group revealed its latest target to reach 100 operational hotels in the Middle East by 2026. With a strong belief in the future of the travel industry in the region, the Group has set its sights on grander goals, planning 150 properties in operation and under development by 2030 across the Middle East.

KSA-owned Boutique Group has signed an MoU with Sommet Education, a leading international network of hospitality management and culinary arts schools. Sommet Education encompasses prestigious institutions such as Swiss originated hospitality business schools Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches, together with culinary and pastry arts school École Ducasse.

Valor Hospitality Partners signed an MoU with Petra Sea Resort to develop and manage 1750+ keys in Batumi, Georgia. The company also announced plans for its second property in Pakistan, through a partnership with AAA Associates.

Looking ahead to Day 3:

The final day of FHS is jam packed with discussions, awards, workshops and more. We start the day at 9am with a wealth of stage conversations on tourism destination development, hospitality design, hotel architecture, the Arabian hospitality market and more. For the full Day 3 agenda, click here.

Don’t miss the FHS Awards Ceremony at 11am, where we will honour senior hospitality leaders Dr. Amine E. Moukarzel Ph.D, President, Golden Tulip - MENA Region and Guido E. De Wilde, Hospitality Advisor, Wasl Hospitality with Leadership Awards for everything they have done for the industry;

Our panel discussions end with a Student Leadership Workshop starting at 2pm, organised by The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management with young students, Marwa Alderaawi and Rayyan Khan talking to industry leaders and a Q&A session for attending students.

