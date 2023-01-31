Future Hospitality Investment Summit to take the stage in Riyadh from 7-9 May 2023

Registration is now open for the Future Hospitality Investment Summit Saudi Arabia, taking place at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh from 7-9 May 2023.

The Future Hospitality Investment Summit (FHIS) is an international platform by event organisers The Bench where some of the world’s most influential hospitality investment decision-makers connect, exchange knowledge, explore new partnerships and shape the future of the hospitality sector.

This will be the sixth industry conference organised by The Bench for the Saudi market with the 2022 event drawing over 500 attendees from more than 20 countries, featuring 110 speakers and 46 sponsors and partners. The 2023 conference programme will include tracks from the Saudi Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) and Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), with a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, start-ups and human capital development, as well as the event’s signature culinary tours that offer a glimpse into exquisite restaurant concepts that are all the buzz in the Saudi market which start with a lunch hosted by LPM Riyadh on May 7th.

This year’s conference theme, ‘Invest in Change’, highlights the importance of the positive change that can be brought forward through the investment in time, intellect and expertise in the hospitality industry to keep up with changing times and trends to better shape the future of the industry. The newly established Advisory Board for FHIS Saudi Arabia, featuring 37 senior industry leaders from across the Kingdom and wider region, came together in November to discuss the theme and help shape the agenda for this year’s conference.

“Following our sold-out edition of FHIS in Riyadh last year, we are very excited to be back in the Kingdom this year with our host sponsors Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama and our many other partners for the event,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. “Our new stellar bespoke Advisory Board members for FHIS KSA have shared invaluable input for this year’s conference programme with their thoughts on change, transformation, innovation and continued evolution of our industry.”

“The convergence of thought leaders and industry experts will result in reshaping the industry through revolutionary ideas, groundbreaking innovation and avant-garde practices and I can’t wait to see Saudi Arabia’s brightest minds and leaders in our industry come together to invest in change,” Worsley added.

The event is set for a stellar speaker line up of confirmed speakers, including Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer Al Khozama; Dr. Thaib Alharethi, Assistant Professor King Abdulaziz University; Abdulsalam Alkuwaity, Chief Executive Officer SEA; Jimi Daodu, Founder & CEO Vault Hill; Susan Furness, Founder & CEO, Web3 Strategist Ventures; Hicham Hassouni, Strategy & Business Development Chief Officer, Boutique Group; Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority; Alex Kyriakidis, Adviser to the Hospitality & Leisure Sector & Board Member, Saudi Heritage Hospitality Company (NUZUL); James Morgan, Dean International Tourism and Hospitality College; Choon Quek, Chief Transformation Officer & CTO Saudi Tourism Authority; Beverly Rider, Chief Executive Officer TONOMUS Venture Studio, NEOM; Mark Rigby, General Manager & Regional Vice President Middle East & India at WhiteWater; James Riley, Group Chief Executive, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group; Ruben Toral, Director of Health & Wellness QUO Global; Ian Wilson, Regional Director for Hospitality, THE LINE, NEOM, and Tom Wood, Chief Executive Office The Boundary Architectural Visualisation.

For more information on the 2023 FHIS event series please visit https://www.futurehospitalitysummit.com/.

