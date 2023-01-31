Tourism Fiji revamps brand platform as tourism rebounds

Tourism Fiji is rolling out a refreshed take on their renowned ‘happiness’ brand platform just over a year on from borders reopening to tourists.

The new brand platform, ‘Where happiness comes naturally’ is a meaningful evolution that pays homage to Fiji’s local people, stunning natural environments rich culture, and the authentic experiences on offer, encouraging travellers to discover a side to Fiji they may not have known existed.

A recent study into sustainable travel revealed that 66% of travellers want to have authentic experiences representative of the local culture.

Tourism Fiji is tapping into this growing consumer desire for meaningful travel that creates a connection to culture and communities.

Tourism Fiji chief executive, Brent Hill, commented: “For over a decade our tourism brand platform, ‘Where Happiness Finds You’ has attracted people from all over the world.

“During the peak of the pandemic, visitor numbers fell to almost 30,000 annually. As our borders closed, Fijians showed that they are so much more than just a friendly face.

“Resilience, resourcefulness, entrepreneurialism, and a strong sense of community got Fiji through when our tourist numbers were decimated.

“Our visitor numbers internationally have since been steadily growing, reaching 102.5 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers in December 2022.

“With new flight routes opening up from the UK to Fiji and long-haul travel firmly on the rise for British and Irish travellers, we wanted to roll out ‘Where happiness comes naturally’ to capture that demand, and welcome even more visitors back to Fiji in 2023, showing them a side of the country that they may not have experienced.

“We are a small island nation with a lot of happiness to offer, and this new brand platform showcases the rich and diverse cultures and traditions that exist within Fiji at their most authentic.”

As part of the brand evolution, Tourism Fiji has announced five new travel pillars that it will develop and promote to tourists; Natural Environment, Adventurous Experiences, Community Connections, Recharge and Reconnect, and Food and Drink.

The roll out also includes a new logo which fuses modern and bold typography with the traditional Fijian art form of masi.