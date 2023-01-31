New appointment at ITB: Deborah Rothe takes over as head of ITB Berlin

David Ruetz, long-standing show director, passes the torch to Deborah Rothe for this year's ITB in Berlin

Deborah Rothe follows in the footsteps of David Ruetz as exhibition director of ITB Berlin, the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show. In December 2022, Ruetz became senior vice president of Travel + Logistics at Messe Berlin, in which role he oversees the ILA Berlin Airshow as well as the global ITB brand family, along with its strategic development.

As with immediate effect Deborah Rothe (31) is taking over as exhibition director and project manager of ITB Berlin. The event will take place live in Berlin from 7 to 9 March 2023 as an exclusive B2B event. She replaces David Ruetz (54), who as head of ITB Berlin took over the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show in 2002. He was instrumental in building the global brand that is ITB and also contributed significantly to establishing ITB Asia in Singapore and ITB China in Shanghai. He also identified the potential of the Indian travel market and supported developing ITB India which, after two virtual editions, this year will for the first time be taking place as an in-person event in Mumbai and will further strengthen ITB’s position as a global marketplace for the travel industry.

Rothe has been employed at Messe Berlin since 2011 and joined ITB Berlin in 2014. From August 2019, as head of Business Development & Sales, her focus was on developing ITB Berlin and marketing exhibitor and visitor business for the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show. She was also instrumental in driving the B2B networking event series TRVLX by ITB in European markets, which in future will continue to be an established part of the ITB portfolio.

“With Deborah Rothe, I am delighted to be appointing an experienced colleague for this important task at ITB Berlin. With her long years of experience at ITB Berlin, not only does she know the event extremely well, she also has in-depth industry knowledge”, said David Ruetz, senior vice president, Messe Berlin.

“As exhibitor director of the World’s Largest Tourism Trade Show, I look forward to the tasks and challenges ahead. Together with our global ITB brand family and ITB Berlin we provide an impetus for many areas of the travel and tourism industry. That is why new concepts, innovation and ongoing development are essential. I look forward to driving this effort with the team“, said Deborah Rothe, exhibition director, ITB Berlin.