Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to overhaul three ships this winter

Three of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ ocean ships will undergo a multi-million-pound refit this winter, as part of an extensive enhancement programme ahead of the next cruise season.

The three ships – Braemar, Balmoral and Black Watch – will be undergoing various engineering works, general maintenance and refurbishment during their dry docks at the Blohm+Voss shipyard in Hamburg, Germany.

The ships will also see the addition of several new public areas and cabin enhancements.

Fred. Olsen has a long-established partnership with Blohm+Voss, spanning nearly 50 years and several generations.

Peter Deer, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are very proud of our smaller, classic cruise ships and we recognise the importance of investing in ongoing upgrades to ensure that our guests can continue to enjoy them at their very best.

“Our refreshed and renewed fleet has been very well-received by both new and existing guests following the last round of improvements at Blohm+Voss in 2017 and 2018, and we are keen to showcase the latest enhancements to our guests before Christmas.”

As well as extensive refurbishment of the accommodation on board both Braemar and Balmoral, a number of cabins on Black Watch will be receiving new bathroom upgrades.

The fourth ship in the Fred. Olsen ocean fleet, 880-guest Boudicca, will receive its own refit in the autumn next year, having undergone a dramatic transformation at Blohm+Voss in early 2018.