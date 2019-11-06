Meininger signs for first property in Israel

Meininger hotel group has singed the paperwork for its first property in Israel.

This property, the group’s first hotel in the Middle East, will be built on Levanda Street in Tel Aviv.

According to the group, the step represents part of its growth plans to operate over 35,000 beds worldwide by 2024.

The hotel will be located in a 28-storey mixed-use building at 53, Levanda Street Tel Aviv and is expected to open in the second half of 2024.

Meininger notes that, in 2018, about four million tourists visited Israel, a record-breaking number resulting from a solid marketing strategy, the strengthening of infrastructures as well as the collaboration with foreign travel agencies and low-cost airlines.

Tel Aviv has seen an 11 per cent increase in visitor numbers last year alone and continuing increase in demand for accommodation over many years, especially in the budget segments.

“The expansion into Israel opens up great potential for Meininger Hotels in a completely new market,” said Hannes Spanring, chief executive of Meininger.

“We are the first internationally operating hospitality company to bring the hybrid hotel concept to the Middle East.

“Although the city’s supply has grown immensely over the last ten years, accommodation in the hostel, economy and budget segments is severely under-represented.”

Meininger said that the new hotel, located in a 28-storey new building in Tel Aviv-Yafo, will offer 210 rooms and 800 beds across the floors four to 15, with an exclusive lobby on the ground floor.

Amir Halevi, director general of the Israel ministry of tourism, said: “I would like to congratulate the international Meininger chain on its entry into the Israeli tourism market, which is an example of the Israel ministry of tourism’s global work with entrepreneurs and hotel chains.

“We owe a huge thanks to Lorin Maugery, head of foreign investor relations in our ministry, the introduction of the hotel giant, which has taken low-cost tourism as its mission, is another step in the long-term process spearheaded by the ministry of tourism in promoting low cost tourism in Israel.”

