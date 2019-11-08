Fiji Airways welcomes first A350 XWB to South Pacific

Fiji Airways has become the first airline from the South Pacific region to take delivery of the A350 XWB.

The plane, which was delivered following a ceremony in Toulouse, is the first of two A350 XWBs that will join Fiji Airways’ fleet.

Both aircraft are being leased from Dubai-based DAE Capital.

The aircraft are the first to be directly purchased by DAE Capital from Airbus.

Delivering new levels of fuel efficiency, Fiji Airways will operate the A350 XWB on its Nadi-Los Angeles and Nadi-Sydney routes.

This will further boost the airline’s position as a leading carrier from the South Pacific region, as well as to contributing to the ongoing growth of Fiji’s tourism sector and wider economy.

Configured in a two-class layout with 334 seats including 33 full flat business and 301 economy class seats, 39 of which are designated as Bula Space seats with extra legroom, passengers will enjoy new levels of space and comfort as well as Thales in-flight high definition entertainment systems.

Fiji Airways currently operates a fleet of six A330 Family and will benefit from the common type rating with the A350 XWB which allows pilots and crews to operate on both aircraft types.