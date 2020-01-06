Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines still there for you

Teams from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Suffolk-based headquarters have shared images of themselves working from home as the company reassures its guests and trade partners ‘we are still here for you’.

Last week, following the government’s instructions that everyone should remain in their homes, the company enabled home working for all of its office-based workers, including the 60 team members who make up the guest services and reservations call centres.

In a show of support these teams, along with the trade support department, have shared pictures of themselves working from home to spread the message.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Each guest journey begins with our reservations and guest services teams.

“They are on the front-line of our office-based operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People like dealing with people, and we know that our guests like to have that point of contact with our team here, perhaps now more than ever.

“We have found ourselves in an unprecedented time, and I know that many of you will have questions about your upcoming cruises with us.

“This is equally as important for our travel agent partners, and our trade support team remains on hand to help you as together we work through this challenging period.

“These pictures go some way to show that we are real, and we are caring.

“Behind every call you make to us is the friendly face of one of our team members, who will be more than happy to talk through any questions you may have.”