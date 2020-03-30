British Airways to temporarily halt Gatwick operations

British Airways will temporarily suspend operations at Gatwick Airport in London as travel demand continues to stall in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

International Airlines Group - owner of British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus - has already announced huge cuts to services, with the British flag-carrier to focus efforts on Heathrow in the short term.

Gatwick itself is currently operating from a single terminal, following a sharp fall in flights.

easyJet, a major operator at the south London airport, yesterday said it would suspend all departures for the foreseeable future in response to the crisis in global travel.

A brief statement from British Airways said: “Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines, we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick.

“We are contacting affected customers to discuss their options.”

The carrier yesterday extended its American revolving credit facility as it seeks to boost its liquidity situation during the virtual shutdown of aviation.

