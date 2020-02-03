Saint Lucia releases podcast tours of destination

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is to release its first ever podcast series featuring award-winning broadcaster Jon Holmes and accomplished travel writer Antonia Windsor.

The timely five-part armchair guide to this beautiful Caribbean island showcases Saint Lucia’s unique elements: its nature and wildlife, arts and culture, culinary delights, adventure and wellness.

A winning combination of Holmes’ humour and Windsor’s extensive knowledge of the island, the series is an entertaining and informative escape with which to fill that travel and holiday shaped gap.

Each episode is 20 minutes long and goes beyond the travelogue to delve into the heart of Saint Lucian culture; including engaging interviews with local musicians, producers, chefs and nature experts.

Download the series here.