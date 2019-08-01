Frank Beck to lead Marriott cluster in Langkawi

Frank Beck has been appointed managing director at the St. Regis Langkawi, the Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa and the Langkawi International Convention Centre by Marriott International.

A highly seasoned and dynamic hotelier of over 30 years with Marriott, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and ITT Sheraton Corp, he has a wealth of experience in luxury hotels having held senior management positions in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including eight years in Indonesia.

Beck is no stranger to the opening and complexing of hotels and is a very strong driving force behind overall guest satisfaction and financial results.

He was instrumental in the successful opening of the coveted St. Regis Bali in September 2008, St. Regis’s first resort in Asia.

He was then promoted to be the managing director of the St. Regis Bali Resort and the Laguna Resort & Spa, Bali from 2010–2012, a role he undertook to reposition the Laguna, A Luxury Collection, to upper scale luxury.

The St. Regis Langkawi features 85 luxuriously appointed suites and four private over-water villas elegantly designed to infuse both European, Middle Eastern and Asian influences with unobstructed views of the sea, sunset and rainforest, from spacious terraces.

While the Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa with its iconic traditional Minangkabau facade offers 221 tastefully designed guestrooms and suites, private pool villas and a luxurious five-bedroom villa, for an unforgettable retreat.

The Langkawi International Convention Centre is Langkawi’s latest addition in the island’s drive for a new wave of tourism boom, particularly in the business, meetings and convention industry.

Langkawi, the Jewel of Kedah, was officially declared the Langkawi archipelago in 2007 by UNESCO, endorsing all 99 islands for it natural beauty, ecological harmony and archaeological, geological and cultural significance, officially calling it the UNESCO Global Geopark.

This centuries-old historic heritage is where you will discover miles of sandy beaches and stunning sunsets, abundant rainforest with the wonders of its flora and fauna, and a vibrant culture of legends, myths and traditions.

The resorts and convention centre are conveniently located within a 30-minute drive from the Langkawi International Airport.