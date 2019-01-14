Saga Travel hands Jones business development role

Saga Travel has welcomed Natasha Jones to the role of business development manager, as the trade team continues to expand.

She joins a trade team of ten people and will report to national account manager, Sukina Fagg.

Fagg said: “We’re incredibly excited to have Natasha join us this week. She brings to the business a wealth of travel and retail experience, as well as a clear understanding of the part Travel Agents play in our long-term strategy.”

Jones will have a remit to support a range of key and developing travel agent partners in growing their Saga business.

Iain Powell, head of trade sales, said: “I am delighted that Natasha has now joined the team, as we further increase the support we offer to our amazing travel agent partners.

“We recognise how important this channel is for our future growth and therefore we must continue to invest in it.”

He added: “I’m continuously overwhelmed by the support travel agents show us and, since we launched Spirit of Discovery in early July 2019, it’s reached new levels, surpassing our expectations.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for backing us and promoting Saga to their customers.”