Hotel Indigo Milan – Corso Monforte opens in Italy

Hotel Indigo has opened its third hotel in Italy, in the bustling city of Milan.

Hotel Indigo Milan – Corso Monforte is centrally located close to the notable fashion district - the perfect location for those looking to explore one of the world’s fashion capitals.

Milan is the birthplace of some of the world’s most recognised high-end fashion designers including Prada, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana.

Fashion has played a huge part in Milanese culture for the best part of three centuries, ever since the city’s first fashion houses set up shop here in the 18th century.

Hotel Indigo properties offer a gateway to discover some of the world’s most inspiring neighbourhoods and locations.

Each hotel brings the outside in; drawing from the local area to inspire every aspect of each hotel, from intriguing design to locally inspired menus.

Hotel Indigo Milan - Corso Monforte takes inspiration from the surrounding neighbourhood, mixing elements from 1950s Italian vintage fashion with contemporary cues intrinsically weaved into one seamless interior design theme of fashion through the ages.

Throughout the hotel’s 75-rooms, bold prints and colour splash the walls and feature artwork and sketches from Biki, one of the most notable names of the Milan fashion scene earlier in the century.

Mauro Fiore, general manager, Hotel Indigo Milan - Corso Monforte, commented: “It’s very fitting to have opened our doors just in time for Milan fashion week in September one of the city’s most vibrant and exciting events.

“The hotel is a great example of how Hotel Indigo takes inspiration from the local neighbourhood into its design philosophy and is the perfect choice for those looking to explore Milan and immerse themselves in the fashion history of the city.”