New Orleans & Company Partners With Mindtrip To Help Visitors Experience The Perfect Getaway

Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced a B2B partnership with New Orleans & Company to transform the DMO’s inspiring content into personalized and actionable trip plans for visitors. From the lively sounds of jazz in the French Quarter to absorbing stunning Creole architecture, mouthwatering cuisine, and captivating celebrations, Mindtrip for Business will integrate into neworleans.com, generating custom, end-to-end itineraries — connecting visitors to local businesses and making exploration across the city both exciting and instantly tangible based on personalized traveler interests.

“There is nothing like the energy of New Orleans,” said Andy Moss, Co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. “It’s a city that pulses with music, creativity and culture, where every street corner tells a story and every neighborhood offers something new to explore. By integrating our AI platform into neworleans.com, we’re helping travelers tap into that spirit with personalized, bookable plans that will bring the city to life at any time of day or night.”

When a visitor begins to plan a trip on neworleans.com, they can explore the city using Mindtrip’s conversational AI to ask questions, get recommendations and turn their interests into personalized trip plans. Mindtrip can generate a custom itinerary replete with vibrant photos and interactive maps for each point of interest. These itineraries can be highly specific—for example, someone might want to find a lively bar, taste test every savory beignet, dance in a second line parade, or discover the best neighborhoods to stroll under the oak trees. Mindtrip can also surface activities tailored to families with young children, highlighting unique activities happening in the area that are a perfect fit for their needs.

Each itinerary also includes distance estimates and thoughtfully sequenced stops to help travelers avoid unnecessary zig-zagging and maximize their time exploring the city that doesn’t sleep.

By indexing, prioritizing, and combining New Orleans & Company content and business listings with a robust proprietary knowledge base, Mindtrip can provide visitors with updates on temporary closures and guidance on how to avoid areas under construction.

In addition to using the main “AI Trip Planner” slideout, visitors can access Mindtrip by:

Choosing the “Map this itinerary for me” button on the Streetcar Itinerary page https://www.neworleans.com/plan/itineraries/streetcar-itinerary/.

Clicking to summarize The Running of the Bulls event page https://www.neworleans.com/event/running-of-the-bulls/3298/.

Selecting the"Tell me about the different neighborhoods in New Orleans” callout near the top of the Trip Planning Tools page https://www.neworleans.com/plan/.

“New Orleans & Company and Mindtrip share common values of innovation and excellence,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. “We are thrilled to implement innovative strategies that will meet our customers and potential visitors where they are, and make it easier for them to build memories and experiences with the best and most useful information about our incredible city. With the addition of Mindtrip for Business, we are bringing our rich content from our award-winning website neworleans.com to life so that everyone can more easily discover and plan an unforgettable trip to New Orleans, to support our incredible culture bearers and the countless small businesses that are the backbone of our community.”

In addition to partnering with New Orleans & Company, Mindtrip for Business works with a wide range of destinations—from national tourism boards like Brand USA and Visit Costa Rica, to U.S. territories like Discover Puerto Rico, state organizations like Visit California and Travel Nevada, regional DMOs like The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and See Monterey, and vibrant city destinations like Visit Truckee-Tahoe. For more information about Mindtrip for Business and its innovative suite of solutions, please visit https://mindtrip.ai/business.