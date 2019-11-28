CarTrawler signs easyJet rental partnership

In a busy week for the low-cost carrier, CarTrawler has been appointed as the exclusive online car rental provider to easyJet.

The four-year partnership enables easyJet to expand its car rental offering to a broader range of customers with more choice across destinations, rentals and providers.

The CarTrawler powered car rental marketplace has been seamlessly integrated into the easyJet website, providing an improved customer experience.

CarTrawler will now completely oversee all online car rental services for easyJet as part of their biggest deal in recent years.

In an industry first, however, easyJet will retain Europcar as their media partner through an innovative tri-partnership with CarTrawler that sees Europcar advertising promoted to passengers across easyJet touchpoints both on and offline.

The deal was a highly competitive tender involving some of the biggest names in travel tech globally.

The technology lead partnership is the latest example of CarTrawler working with a global travel business helping them diversify and expand to offer customers more choice and more value.

Aileen McCormack, chief commercial officer at CarTrawler, said: “This new partnership is the biggest deal we have signed in the past four years. It underlines the scale and pace at which CarTrawler is operating, and is fantastic news for the millions of customers who fly with easyJet each year.”

With each of its European airline partners CarTrawler has significantly grown market share for them consistently outstripping natural passenger growth every year.

Andrew Middleton, commercial director at easyJet, added: “We’re excited to bring to the market our new partnership with CarTrawler because it’s essential to offer the best range, quality and value through a seamless digital experience for our customers.

“We’re also proud to be extending our fifteen-year relationship with Europcar through a new media partnership that will see Europcar, as our preferred supplier, promoted across our passenger journey at key moments across the year.

“easyJet and CarTrawler are one step ahead of the competition, and I’m excited to see what we can do together over the course of our partnership.”