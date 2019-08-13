Four Seasons overhauls mobile app

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts is seeking to allow guests to seamlessly plan their travel through an industry-first update to its app.

A new trip planning itinerary feature, alongside a complete app design refresh, means it is simpler than ever for Four Seasons guests to customise a stay exactly to their preferences.

Every moment of a Four Seasons stay can now be seamlessly curated in one place from start to finish using the app, from ordering an in-room meal to requesting a morning newspaper, reserving a spa treatment, booking once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the world’s most captivating locales, arranging transport or securing a hard-to-come-by dinner reservation.

All while in contact with a concierge on-call.

A new elegant and modern App layout also makes arranging activities (on-or-off-property) simple and intuitive, with scheduled items conveniently displayed on the in-App itinerary.

“We know from guest feedback that now, more than ever, the luxury traveller is looking for digital tools that can make their lives easier,” said Christian Clerc, president, worldwide hotel operations, Four Seasons.

“This is why we are choosing to invest in thoughtful technology where it matters most to our guests, using an intuitive and relevant mobile-first approach.”

The app design refresh also includes increased integration with Four Seasons Chat.

The company’s offering is available on nine platforms globally, including the app, and enables guests to communicate in real-time with property teams in 100+ languages before, during and after their stay.

Using chat alongside trip planning means guests can connect with Four Seasons at any time, for any need while making travel arrangements.

Instant translation and best-in-class global response times give travellers the peace of mind that no matter how they choose to travel, planning is made easy with legendary Four Seasons service at their fingertips.