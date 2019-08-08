eDreams Odigeo set to appoint new chairman

The board of directors at eDreams Odigeo has appointed Thomas Vollmoeller as its new chairman and independent director.

He will take up the role at the start of January, subject to shareholder approval of his nomination at the next annual general meeting.

Vollmoeller brings a wealth of experience in leadership roles at global companies.

Since 2012, he has been serving as chief executive officer at Xing Se, a leading online business network with over 16 million users in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

He is also currently board member at both Ravensburger and Conrad Electronic.

Previously, Vollmoeller held several key executive and non-executive positions such as chief executive at Valora Holding, a publicly-traded international trading company, and chief executive at Tchibo, one of Germany’s largest retail chains.

This new appointment to the board follows the resignation of Phillip Wolf.

Wolf said: “It has been a great honour to be a member of this board for the past five years.

“Over this period, eDreams Odigeo has experienced an exciting transformation which has resulted in a much stronger business today.”

The company’s annual general meeting will be held on September 30th.

Vollmoeller said: “I am thrilled to support a leading global company like eDreams Odigeo.

“It is a great business with strong brands, world-class technology and innovation capabilities.

“I am looking forward to help contribute to the company’s next phase of growth.”

eDreams Odigeo is an online travel companies and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses.

Under its four online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it offers the deals in regular and charter flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages and travel insurance.