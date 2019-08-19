Andaz Dubai the Palm to welcome first guests in December

Andaz Dubai the Palm will open this winter.

Located in the heart of the Palm Jumeirah, the luxury boutique lifestyle hotel and residences will be rooted in Dubai’s rich culture, while reflecting the city’s eclectic style through all elements of design, interaction and experience.

Set to open on December 1st, Andaz Dubai the Palm rests on a 300-m private beach, within walking distance of the upcoming Nakheel Shopping Mall.

Located on the right trunk of the shoreline, the two 15-storey towers will house 217 bespoke guest rooms and 116 individually imagined designer residences.

Boasting a mix of fresh and contemporary sized spaces and floor to ceiling windows with 360-degree views of Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline, each room promises a unique experience centred around contemporary Arabic arts and crafts.

Paying homage to Dubai’s young and dynamic Emirati design culture, guests can expect local touches throughout – from textiles inspired by Sadu, geometrical embroidery on traditional hand-woven fabrics to beds framed by a canopy of waved wood to create a modern interpretation of a Bedouin tent.

Creating a lasting impression, the hotel’s vibrant entrance harnesses the power of the sun to create a visual language of shadows and colour typical to the region.

Contemporary art pieces showcasing up and coming local artists’ works will seamlessly blend with the hotel interiors.

Created for the inquisitive-minded traveller, Andaz Dubai the Palm will offer an inspired local experience and stimulate guests’ senses through the city’s rich culture, heritage and attractions.

Boasting five distinct dining venues bursting with local flavours, the culinary experiences aim to create a vibrant social scene with a kaleidoscope of international and traditional Middle Eastern influences.

The hotel will be the first Andaz branded hotel in Dubai and the second Andaz hotel in the UAE, joining Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi.