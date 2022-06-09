Four Seasons Jackson Hole launches Yellowstone wolf encounter

Embark on an immersive experience this fall with the chance to see the elusive gray wolf population of Yellowstone National Park in a day-long excursion offered exclusively by Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, in partnership with Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris and Yellowstone Safari Company.

“The opportunity to engage with the Yellowstone gray wolf population in its natural habitat is a milestone experience not soon forgotten,” says General Manager Ryan Grande. “This new program allows our guests to better understand the complexity of our unique ecosystem, and come away with a vested interest in preserving this environment – and diverse array of native wildlife, including the gray wolf – for future generations.”

The experience begins with a departure from the property, where guests embark on a private flight in an eight-passenger Pilatus aircraft from Jackson Hole. Guides accompany guests on a flyover journey through some of the country’s most pristine wilderness in the greater Yellowstone basin. After landing in Livingston, Montana – the northern edge of the Yellowstone ecosystem – guests are met by an expert naturalist guide. Upon arrival in the park, learn about the history, movement and behaviour patterns of the gray wolf, with the opportunity to potentially see wolves in their natural habitat, in addition to moose, elk, bison and bears. As experts at identifying animal tracks, the guides will teach groups about the various wildlife as they traverse the park on foot and in their luxury safari vehicle.

“Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris and Yellowstone Safari Company started from a love of wild spaces and conservation,” says Matt Scott, owner of Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris. “This immersive experience with the gray wolf population of Yellowstone provides an unparalleled chance to see these beautiful animals in their natural habitat, while also learning how to sustain their existence.”

The gray wolf population was present when Yellowstone opened in 1872, according to the National Park Service, but by 1926, the last wolf pack in the park was killed. In 1995, an effort was taken to restore the wolf population to the greater Yellowstone ecosystem. Today, more than 25 years later, the National Park Service and affiliated conservation and scientific partners continues to study and learn from the wolf population of the park.

“The beauty and grandeur of the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem as an experience, an education tool, and a passion is at the very heart of what we do,” continues Scott. “The cornerstone of our sustainable business works in a cyclical pattern: awareness and appreciation for the flora, fauna, and landscapes encourages conservation and protection for those resources. A nearly intact ecosystem provides a platform for our business to operate. Our wildlife safari tours serve to bring awareness and appreciation for our wild spaces.”

The cost for the Day with the Wolves adventure is USD 16,000, all inclusive, for up to six guests, and includes customized, full-day, food and beverage. This experience must be booked in advance, and a full cancellation applies if cancelled less than 30 days from departure.

A portion of the proceeds of each trip will be donated to both the Yellowstone Wolf Project and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), in an effort to preserve and protect the gray wolf population of Yellowstone and the local environment. Yellowstone Wolf Project’s mission is to oversee research and monitoring of wolves in Yellowstone. Funds to EDF will act as a carbon-neutral initiative, providing solutions for reducing the effects of pollution and climate change on the planet. Additionally, EDF supported the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone, which has been called “the greatest conservation success story of the past decade.”

Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris combines a love of adventure with a passion for wildlife and wild spaces to create premium, once-in-a-lifetime experiences exploring the natural world. Yellowstone Safari Company proudly employs some of the most experienced wildlife guides in the greater Yellowstone region, who are ready to showcase the land, share their knowledge and offer incredible service to their clients. A guiding principle for both organizations is the belief that active stewardship is the best way to ensure the same experience for future generations.