Aurora Expeditions announces new 2023/24 voyages

Aurora Expeditions has released a bumper season launch, with its new 2023/24 Antarctica season giving adventurous travellers even more options for exploring the white continent, as well as a new selection of 2023 Arctic and the British Isles voyages aboard the Sylvia Earle.

Aurora Expeditions’ new Antarctica season features dozens of departures across both vessels in the company’s fleet, purpose-built expedition ships the Greg Mortimer and the brand-new Sylvia Earle. Aurora’s classic voyages feature alongside six new and innovative itineraries including:

Antarctic Explorer Express a 9-day voyage tailored for travellers seeking a briefer adventure to the Antarctic Peninsula

Circle and Weddell an 18-day voyage aiming to tick two major Antarctica boxes off travellers’ lists – crossing the Antarctic Circle and venturing into the infamous Weddell Sea

Travellers looking to explore the Arctic and British Isles during 2023 will also have several new itineraries to choose from.

Svalbard in Depth offers extra time for deeper and genuine exploration in this magical region

Iceland, Jan Mayen, Svalbard offers a combination of breathtaking contrasts as passengers sail across the Arctic Circle to the High Arctic

Complete Northwest Passage voyage will attempt to sail the full length of the Northwest Passage from West Greenland to Nome, Alaska over 30 days

In the British Isles, new voyages include Ireland & Scotland Discovery, set to explore Ireland’s rugged west coast, the Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland Islands over 17 days whilst the Jewels of Coastal UK will discover historically significant and wildlife-rich lands dotted along the coastline from Portsmouth to Aberdeen.

“We are thrilled to launch our new Antarctica season, where we have continued to build on our pioneering heritage in exploring this region,” commented Hayley Peacock-Gower, CMO of Aurora Expeditions.

“Alongside our well-loved classic itineraries, we have continued to innovate and offer new and varied ways for our expeditioners to discover this awe-inspiring destination, whether it be via our numerous fly-sail options, voyages ranging from 9-24 days, or the introduction of new itinerary combinations that are not offered by other operators in the market. In the Arctic and British Isles, Aurora Expeditions’ expeditioners are also being given a wealth of new wild and remote voyages to choose from, all sailing on our brand-new vessel, the Sylvia Earle.

“We look forward to bringing out the adventurer in each of our expeditioners across our upcoming voyages, with our Expedition Team helping to push their boundaries and inspiring deeper exploration, understanding and connection to some of the most important and awe-inspiring locations within the natural world.”

The new season complements the previously announced new 2023 voyages including the company’s first expedition to the Islands of the Atlantic, including Cape Verde, the Canary Islands and the Azores, while other new highlight itineraries include the Northern Lights Explorer, offering superb opportunities to witness the natural phenomenon of the Aurora Borealis, and Across the Arctic Circle, combining three unique worlds on one unforgettable journey from Scotland to Norway.

Aurora Expeditions was nominated as World’s Leading Polar Expedition Operator 2021 by World Travel Awards.