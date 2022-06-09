Kimberly Williams‑Paisley kicks off summer travel season with Hilton’s Cherry Blossom Cocktail

Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently partnered with Hilton to kick off summer travel season.

With more than 940 hotels in 55 countries and territories around the world, Hilton Garden Inn properties feature a full-service restaurant, offering cooked-to-order breakfast and dinner, along with a full bar to unwind at the end of a busy day.

Regardless of where your travels take you this summer, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere. So, whether settling down for the evening or just getting started, the Garden Grille & Bar is loaded with delicious cocktails to satisfy even the most discerning of palettes.

The darling of the bunch is the Cherry Blossom – a perfectly pink, tangy concoction that combines 1800 Silver Tequila, grenadine, grapefruit juice and lime juice topped off with a grapefruit slice or a cherry.

Ask for it by name during your next stay at Hilton Garden Inn or if you can’t wait, here’s the recipe to make it at home.