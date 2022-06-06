Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village marks Global Wellness Day

The Center for Health & Wellbeing, located inside Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, invites Hotel guests and community locals to a restorative morning in honour of Global Wellness Day. On Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 7:00 to 11:00 am, guests can participate in a series of complimentary fitness classes on the Hotel’s Activity Lawn.

Participants can kick start their health with classes lead by accredited exercise physiologists from the Center for Health & Wellbeing. Water, fitness mats and snacks will be provided. Complimentary four-hour self-parking is also available.

Wake Up Yoga | 7:00 –7:50am | This relaxing yoga class includes mindful meditation for the ultimate mind/body experience.

Functional Fitness | 8:00–8:50am | This dynamic exercise class is designed to target the largest muscle groups.

Tai Chi Fusion | 9:00–9:50am |This class combines the basic principles of Chinese martial arts, energy healing, gentle yoga and Indian classical dance for a rewarding practice.

Yoga Flow | 10:00–10:50am | Restore mind/body connection with flow, breathing techniques and ancient postures.