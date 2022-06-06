Marriott CEO to speak at Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference

Anthony Capuano, chief executive officer at Marriott International, will speak at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference, to be held on 7 June. His remarks will be at approximately 9:20 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, go to www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the “Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference” under “Events and Presentations.”

The webcast will be available until August 30, 2022, at the same site.