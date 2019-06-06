Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences Minneapolis set to open in 2022

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has announced plans for a new property in Minneapolis.

The hotel and residences are expected to open in early 2022 at RBC Gateway.

The new 34-storey building will be situated at the convergence of business and leisure in Minneapolis, at the top of Nicollet Mall, the city’s pedestrian thoroughfare.

A few short blocks from the Mississippi River, the mixed-use complex will also serve as RBC Wealth Management’s United States headquarters.

Those looking for more leisure activities will enjoy the vicinity to Minneapolis’ North Loop neighbourhood, filled with history, arts, culture, dining, entertainment and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formerly an industrial warehouse area, and located within the Minneapolis Historic District and National Register of Historic Places, the North Loop now boasts a local farmers market; Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Team; art galleries, music and entertainment venues; and so much more.

The property will be built in partnership with United Properties, a leading commercial property development and investment company in Minnesota and Colorado.

“Minneapolis is a booming corporate hub in the Midwest, and has a vibrant leisure, cultural, and arts scene, and we look forward to creating a place for locals and visitors alike to come together while raising the standard of luxury and service in the city,” said Bart Carnahan, executive vice president, global business development and portfolio management, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“Our partners at United Properties have envisioned a new luxury focal point in Minneapolis, and we look forward to helping them bring that vision to life.”

The 222 room Four Seasons hotel will also feature a restaurant and bar, and one of the largest pool decks in the city, overlooking the city’s downtown.

A spa complex, open to both Hotel guests and day visitors, is also planned, along with extensive event spaces.

On the uppermost floors of the building, 31 fully serviced Four Seasons Private Residences will boast impressive city and Mississippi River views.

The project is being designed by Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart and Associates, who have global projects and operations ranging from architecture, landscape and interior design, in hospitality, public spaces, education, government, and beyond.