Globus unveils brand refresh for Cosmos

Globus has unveiled a new look and feel for one of its brands, Cosmos.

Nearly 60 years after its 1961 launch, the brand has been updated with a cleaner, more modern logo and new ‘Adventure is knocking’ tagline.

“Our new look and feel confirms our continued commitment to the Cosmos brand,” said Claire Hazle, director of marketing, Cosmos.

“We are celebrating the unparalleled and attainable access to the world’s greatest ‘wow’ moments that travellers can experience on a Cosmos escorted tour.

“The reason we travel is to discover new sights, experiences and sensations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With value-minded touring holidays in 67 countries across six continents, Cosmos opens up the possibility of travelling more frequently and easily than could be achieved otherwise.

For agents, a Cosmos tour offers the ideal solution for customers who are looking for the perfect travel adventure without the hassle or expense of organising it independently.

With over ninety years of touring weight behind them, the Globus family of brands offer reliable and engaging holidays that agents can book with confidence as standalone tours or as part of a longer itinerary.

Janet Parton, director of sales, Cosmos, said: “Our travel agent partners tell us that escorted touring holidays are more relevant and appealing today than they ever have been.

“Cosmos tours offer an ideal travel style for customers who want to experience the best a destination has to offer, but with the flexibility of independent exploration thrown in.

“With an expert tour director and local guides to enrich the whole experience, we pride ourselves in bringing the world’s adventures within reach.”