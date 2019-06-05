Leo Trippi Group launches Villa Guru brand in Ibiza

Leo Trippi Group is expanding its portfolio with the opening of a new office in Ibiza, under its specialist villa brand Villa Guru.

The group, renowned for its portfolio of one-of-a-kind ski properties, has seen a surge in enquiries for luxury villas in Ibiza over the past 12 months and as a result, have built a team in the region to develop and launch a new collection for summer 2019.

“We have always been at the forefront of luxury villa rentals and understand the importance of local knowledge to enhance the Villa Guru experience,” comments Oliver Corkhill, chief executive of the Leo Trippi Group.

“We are delighted to open a new office in Ibiza to bring our wealth of professional travel experience to the island.”

The Ibiza collection includes contemporary luxury in the Ibizan countryside and the coast of Porroig, to characterful private villas in Ibiza old town and party pads in Cala Jondal.

All luxury villa rentals include a full concierge service by Villa Guru, from securing the perfect table at a leading beach-side restaurant and VIP entry to the most exclusive night clubs, to chartering a yacht to cruise around the island.

For summer 2019, Villa Guru is offering guests a number of complimentary experiences with each booking, including a full day yacht charter, a private dining experience by a Michelin star chef and a hot air balloon ride over the island.

Villa Guru brings together a collection of the most impressive properties in key destinations across Europe, including Ibiza, Mallorca and St Tropez. Part of the Leo Trippi Group, Villa Guru has a global reach and an office presence in Switzerland, UK, Russia and Ibiza.

Leo Trippi Group is predominantly active in the ski market and has previously been recognised as the World’s Best Ski Travel Agent by the World Ski Awards.