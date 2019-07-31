Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Centre welcomes first guests

The all-new Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Centre is now open.

The property is situated on at the top of what is now the tallest building in the city, and the tenth highest in the United States.

“This exceptional new property represents the very best of Four Seasons.

“From architecture to design, artistry and innovation, culinary mastery and wellness expertise, we have worked closely with our visionary partners at Comcast and Liberty Property Trust to assemble an all-star team of virtuosos who are elevating Four Seasons service, quality and artistry to new heights,” said Christian Clerc, president, worldwide hotel operations, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“Together, we’ve redefined not only the skyline, but the hospitality experience in Philadelphia.

“Our team of more than 500 dedicated staff members, led by general manager Ben Shank, is excited to welcome our first guests to experience this incredible and historic city with Four Seasons.”

Inside, artistic director Jeff Leatham has created stunning floral art in his signature style.

His designs are found throughout the property from the ground floor entry to the 60th floor Hotel lobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Tokyo-based teamLab has envisioned a giant digital floral experience as a modern expression of traditional Japanese painting techniques in the Hotel’s arrival lobby.

Shank, who grew up in the city, began his Four Seasons career at the company’s former location on Logan Square two decades ago.

“Philadelphia continues to transform and surprise with its creativity and promise of the future.

“It’s this spirit that is driving everything we do at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

“Our team is ready to open our doors and welcome the world,” he explained.

The entire Comcast Centre building and the interiors and furnishings of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia have been designed by world-renowned architect Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, who has effectively redefined the skyline of one of the country’s most historic cities.

Art lovers will revel in the range of world-class museums in the city, from the Barnes Foundation to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Rodin Museum and more in the Parkway Museums District.

At Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, which is located between the building’s 48th and 60th storeys, every one of 180 rooms and 39 suites boasts unobstructed floor-to-ceiling views of the city and beyond.

Guests are welcomed upon entry to their guest room by musician, record producer and visual artist Brian Eno’s soundscapes, created exclusively for the hotel.

Additional thoughtful touches include at-one’s-fingertips technology and bath products by Guerlain.