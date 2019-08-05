Mama London set to open in September

Mama Shelter is bringing its brand of accessible hospitality to the UK capital with the launch of new hotel, Mama London.

He property will open next month in east London, a short walk from Cambridge Heath and Bethnal Green stations.

With rooms starting from £99, Mama London is an affordable boutique hotel with what the company calls “an effervescent and provocative personality”.

Mama London houses 195 rooms, where the emphasis is on simplicity with style, focusing on king size beds, five-star bed linen alongside cutting-edge design elements by up and coming French designer Dion & Arles.

Each room comes complete with complimentary films and Wi-Fi as well as a selection of products from the Mama Skin range of organic amenities, designed in partnership with French skincare brand Absolution, and available to purchase in the store downstairs.

Downstairs, Japanese-style karaoke rooms are decked out with pinball machines, retro video games, and classic 50s-style microphones and are available to hire for groups.

Guests can also create personal souvenirs of their Mama Shelter experience with the photo and video booths, via the brand’s social platforms.

Mama Shelter

The Mama Shelter journey started in 2008 with the launch of Mama Paris East.

Founded by the Trigano family (co-founders of Club Med) and designer Philippe Starck, Mama Shelter believed in launching in lesser-known, ‘out of the way’ neighbourhoods in iconic cities, allowing guests to discover new creative corners with Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Belgrade, Prague and Toulouse soon added to the group’s portfolio.

Today, the company’s international footprint continues to grow, with hotel openings in Lille and Paris West this year, and properties in Luxembourg, Dubaï, Santiago de Chile, Lisbon and further locations set to open by 2022.