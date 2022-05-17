Register now for ABTA’s 2022 Travel Convention

Delegates are encouraged to register now for this year’s Travel Convention, the UK travel industry’s flagship event, to take advantage of discounted Early Bird fees.

Taking place in Marrakech from 10-12 October, this year’s event sees a return overseas and will offer a programme of high-level business sessions delivered by industry leaders and external experts, a host of networking opportunities in both business and social settings, and the chance to experience the diverse and culturally rich host city though full and half-day excursions.

Most delegates will stay at the centrally located five-star Mövenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi, just a 15-minute drive from Marrakech Menara Airport, with fantastic facilities including three restaurants, a bar, a spa and wellbeing centre, a yoga studio, vibrant gardens and three swimming pools.

The Mövenpick Hotel will also host an ABTA Members’ Reception on the evening of Monday 10 October and is connected to The Palais des Congres Marrakech, where the business sessions will be held on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October.

Early Bird fees are £600 for ABTA Members and the first ABTA Partner to register, and £700 for other Partners and non-Members. Delegate companions will pay a fee of £200.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delegates can register and find more details on the event programme at www.thetravelconvention.com.

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive at ABTA – The Travel Association said:

“This year’s Convention will be the first hosted overseas since the start of the pandemic, so it is a momentous occasion for ABTA, our Members and our Partners. Delegates can currently take advantage of Early Bird fees, giving a chance to experience an excellent Travel Convention in stunning Marrakech at reduced rates.”

Jamal Kilito, Director for UK, Ireland and the Nordics, Moroccan National Tourism Office (MNTO) said:

“ABTA and MNTO are working in close collaboration to make this year’s Travel Convention in Marrakech an exceptional success. We are very much looking forward to welcoming all delegates to Morocco, the Kingdom of Light.”

The 2022 Travel Convention is supported by headline partners Royal Caribbean International, Intrepid Travel and Avis Budget Group, plus trade media partner Travel Weekly.