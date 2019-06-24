flyadeal ditches Boeing 737 Max in favour of Airbus A320neo

flyadeal has announced an order for 30 A320neo aircraft from Airbus.

The low-cost carrier, which is owned by Saudi Arabia-based Saudia, also added options for a further 20 A320neo family aircraft.

At the same time, flyadeal has cancelled an order for 30 Boeing 737 Max planes.

The decision follows the crashes of two 737 Max jets, the first in Indonesia in October followed by one in Ethiopia in March, which killed 346 people.

Since then the aircraft has been grounded and Boeing has been working on a fix that will satisfy regulators.

Though the deal could have been worth up to $US6 billion for Boeing, the manufacturer had a backlog of over 4,000 Max 737 planes on order.

flyadeal said deliveries of the new Airbus aircraft will commence in 2021.

The move was in response to continuing growth in passenger demand across domestic, regional and international routes, the airline said.

The allocation of the new aircraft to flyadeal follows from the agreement which Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation signed during the Paris Air Show in June.

The agreement was for a total of 100 aircraft, and was signed by Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer

The order will result in flyadeal operating an all-Airbus A320 fleet in the future.